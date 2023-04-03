Commissioners to Meet Tuesday: Grants; Courtroom Remodel; Coroner Proposal

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning, April 4th with a full morning agenda.

Commissioners will interview Angela Flint for a vacancy on the Fremont County Historic Preservation Board to start off the meeting, followed by program updates from the Fremont County Prevention Organization Coordinator Tauna Groomsmith. She will discuss a grant from the Wyoming Gaming Commission and the Opioid settlement. Before the 10:30 a.m. break, JR Project Management, LLC and Circuit Court Judge Jefferson B. Coombs will discuss a furniture upgrade and change order for the courtroom remodel project.

After the break there will be a public hearing on unanticipated revenues, discussion on a funding application for transport trucks for the Transportation and Maintenance Departments, and a public hearing on vacating a portion of Tweed Lane within the City of Lander. In other business the board will hear from the county planning department on the West Wiggins Fork Subdivision and the Chittum Road and Shrine Club Roads ownership. Treatment Courts Director Cassie Murray will report on a funding update and Coroner Erin Ivie will be on hand to discuss a new coroner’s facility.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Chambers at the Courthouse in Lander.