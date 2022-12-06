Commissioners to hear Personnel Issues, Discuss Funding Distributions

The Fremont County commissioners this morning will hear personnel issues from Library Director Anita Marple, County Clerk Julie Freese and Transportation Supt. Billy Meeks., pus reports from County Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann on wind and solar facility siting regulations and a corrected plat for the Nordwick subdivision, there will be a work session on funding requests and a monthly update from the treatment court. M.OV.E. Applicants set for interviews include the Central Wyoming College Food Economy Resiliency project, Eagle Bronze building expansion project and the Wind River Start up Challenge. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting is available via zoom.