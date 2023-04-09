Commissioners to hear Monthly Reports, Tour Lander Morgue and Courtroom Remodels

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday morning have a full agenda, including the monthly report from Sheriff Ryan Lee, 4-H Youth Development Educator Jennifer Matosky, Treatment Court & Youth Services Director Cassie Murray and JR Project Management on the courtroom remodel projects.

Library Director Anita Marple will talk to the board about a restructuring effort and Transportation Director Billy Meeks will update snow removal costs to this date. County Coroner Erin Ivie will present her monthly report, and then the board will hear a presentation from the Carbon County Coroner’s Office. Those reports will be followed by a tour of the county morgue in the courthouse and a look at the courtroom remodel projects.

A copy of the agenda is below: