Commissioners to hear Annual Reports and County Fair Update

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Lander with a letter of support request from the Lander Care and Share Food Bank, the annual Report of the Fremont County Library System, a monthly update from the Transportation Department including a budget amendment of one percent for gravel, solar signage, and the status of the Country Acres Road Project. Additionally, the Popo Agie Conservation District is seeking an emergency watershed protection project authorization within the Popo Agie Estates Subdivision and an update from Fremont County Fair Manager Pat Hart. In the afternoon session the board will adjourn to the Carnegie Room at the county library to hear a Board of Equalization Hearing expected to continue through Wednesday.

Read the agenda and Zoom link below: