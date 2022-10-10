Commissioners to hear about Museum Personnel; Hold Work Session on Assistance Funds

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday morning will meet in regular session with several presentations and a reception for the outgoing director of the county’s treatment courts and juvenile justice program.

Presentations include Museum Director Scott Goetz with personnel updates and a work session for Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Funds. The five-member commission will then adjourn into an executive session for a Department Head Evaluation Review. After a lunch break, a reception is planned at 2 p.m. for Melinda Cox, who is resigning as the Executive Director of the county’s treatment courts and Juvenile Justice Services.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Chambers at the courthouse in Lander.

