Commissioners: Sheriff said Staffing Shortages Persist in His Office

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday that he continues to see staffing shortages agency wide. “We’re seeing the same issues as other counties and nationally,” he reported. To illustrate, Lee said his office is short six detention deputies, one cook and one nurse in the Detention Center, The Emergency Dispatch Center is down four full-time positions and he is down one patrol deputy in the Riverton Division.

Lee did say his office did have five part time employees in the dispatch center.

The Sheriff did apologize to the commissioners for adding a staff member without their permission. After a few moments of sour looks from the board, Lee handed out photos of the new deputy, who’s name is Finn, and he is a therapy dog who is joining the office’s other dogs, one drug K9 and three bloodhounds. The sheriff said the county’s children were engaged to name the new deputy and Jesse Jensen of Shoshoni won the contest. Finn is being assigned to the Victim Witness Program. The photo and explanation brought smiles to the commissioners.

Lee said his office has responded to 1,702 calls so far this year.

In terms of the Detention Center, the Sheriff said bookings during March totaled 186, which was down four from February. Of the bookings, the most came from the Riverton Police Department with 83, Sheriff’s Deputies accounted for 55 of the bookings, then Lander PD was responsible for 34, the Wyoming Highway Patrol 6, the US Marshal’s Office one and the Shoshoni Police Department had four bookings. During the month, Lee said the Detention Center had three extraditions.

As of Tuesday, the Detention Center had 164 inmates in house and 15=68in custody. The demographics included 118 males, 45 females, and five juveniles.

Of the inmates housed in the center, 60 have been sentenced by the courts, including 40 males and 20 females. The number of inmates awaiting sentencing totaled 108, five more than in February.

The Sheriff said he had no covid issues at this time.

Lee reported the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams have been out on 20 missions so far this fiscal year, compared with 33 at this time last year. Of the 20 missions, air resources were utilized eight times. He also noted the SAR Missions included recovery of four fatalities. The Sheriff said he has received interest from the Jeffrey City area to form a new team in that area, which he said was good news.