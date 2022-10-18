Commissioners set process in motion to replace Coroner

The Fremont County Commission Tuesday morning expressed their sympathies to the family and peers of County Coroner Larry DeGraw, who passed away early Monday, apparently of natural causes.

“As we are all aware, we suffered a loss within our county government as our coroner passed away (Monday). Having not dealt with this before, this is not a fun situation, it’s a tough deal for his family and we certainly feel for his family,” Chairman Travis Becker said as the morning meeting began. “We’re not trying to be cruel about it, but we have a duty and obligation to notify (his political party) and fill that position as soon as possible.”

Becker noted a similar process was followed several years ago when then Coroner Mark Stratmoen resigned and a new corner had to be chosen. That’s when DeGraw’s name was brought forward. DeGraw opted not to run for re-election in the upcoming General Election, while Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie won the Republican nomination to seek the office full time. She does not have a General Election opponant.

Commissioners agreed they would ask the Fremont County Republican Central Committee to forward candidates to them in time for the commission’s November 1st meeting. Becker even agreed to hand deliver the notice of vacancy to the Republican Party.