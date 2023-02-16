Commissioners Distribute over $5-Million in Grants

The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved multiple applications totaling $2,293,135 for American Rescue Plan Act #2 Project Requests and multiple applications for another $3,579,11 from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATC) Project requests.
In a news release issued following the Tuesday meeting, Commissioners also approved:
- Wind and Solar Energy Facility Siting Regulations,
- The Planning and Rural Addressing FY 2023 fee schedule to include the addition of $2,000+ for a commercial scale wind and solar fee ($2,000 plus $200 per Megawatt installed capacity plus all associated fully loaded permit review costs.)
- The transfer of an old Extension pickup to the Fremont County Fair, with the Fair’s old pickup to be placed in the county’s auction as surplus property.
- Yeates Construction, Inc., change order No. 1 in the amount of $8,717 for the Court Remodel Project with funding th rough the Court Remodel Project Contingency Fund.
- Application and certification for payment to Yeates Construction, Inc. in the amount of $167,940 for the Court Remodel Project.
- An invoice from JR Project Management, LLC, in the amount of $3,750 for Professional Project Management Services from 1/16/2023 through 2/16/2023.
- A bid on a tractor from Stotz Equipment in the amount of $95,600 for the Fremont County Fair as an ARPA #2 funded project.