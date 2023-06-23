Commissioners Awarded M.O.V.E. Awards this week; Made Appointments

In their weekly meeting this week in Lander, the Fremont County Commission approved the fuel supply contract for 2023-24 for County Government and the Solid Waste Sisposal District to Bailey Enterprises, doing business as Red Horse Energy.

MOVE applications for half-cent economic development tax revenues were approved for :

• Wind River Basin Campground for expansion, $50,000,

• The Lander LLC for the Lander Garage $155,000,

• and the Lander Medical Clinic for an expansion for Aesthetics Health, $100,000.

Appointments approved included Erica Yarber to the Wind River Visitors Council and reappointments for Steve Palmer and Harold Albright to the Fremont County Planning Commission.

The Commission also approved the Wind River Visitors Council budget for FY20-23-24.