Commissioners approve Air Force Landing Zone, EV Charging Stations; New Vehicle Purchases

Following the Fremont County Commission meeting this week, a news release was issued on action that was take.

• A Memorandum of Agreement between Air Force Special Operations Command 1st Special Operations Wing and Fremont County was ratified for approval of an aircraft landing zone in conjunction with an upcoming safety drill within the county.

• A lease and service agreement between Fremont County and Otterspace, LLC was approved for installation of direct current charging stations at the Lander Pioneer Museum and Dubois Museum.

• The Board approved a Natural Resources Conservation Service Assurance form relating to real property acquisition as required as a co-sponor of an emergency watershed protection project for 2023 flood events.

• The 2023 Wildland Fire Management Annual Operating Plan was approved.

• An annual county license was granted to the Fremont County Shrine Club for their circus at the county fairgrounds July 6, 2023.

• The board appointed Angela Flint to a three year term on the Fremont County Historic Preservation Commission.

• The Museum Board was authorized to hold a public hearing for the purpose of amending their fiscal year 2022-23 for unanticipated revenues.

• The board accepted the low bid from Slumberland Furniture of Casper in the amount of $18,294.96 for furniture for the newly remodeled Circuit Courtroom and Jury Room in the courthouse.

• Capital Revolving Fund purchases were approved from Fremont Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Riverton for two pickups for Vehicle Maintenance ($106,000), five pickups for the Transportation Department ($267,740), one Chevy Traverse each for Prevention Program and Planning Department ($32,352 each) and two Chevy Traverse vehicles’ for Youth Services ($64,714)