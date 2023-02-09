Commissioners Agreed to provide EV Charging Stations; Fair Equipment

The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved a plan to place electric vehicle charging stations at three county locations, expenditures for the Fremont County Fairgrounds were okayed, including a new full-size tractor and a courtroom remodel at the Courthouse was approved, among other actions. Following the meeting the Commissioner’s office released the following News Release:

• Right of Way easements between Fremont County and Rocky Mountain Power was approved for each of the three county museums so that EV charging stations could be installed.

• A Memorandum of Understanding between the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and counties serving as Cooperating Agencies in the Bureau of Land Management’s effort to revise the Greater Sage Grouse Plan was approved.

• The annual contract between NOVO Benefits, LLC, and Fremont County for health benefits consulting services was approved.

• The 2023 Fremont County Government Sandbag policy was approved.

• A contract between Fremont County and JR Project Management, LLC, was approved for the consultant to provide services for the management of major capital improvements at county facilities as well as assistance, as requests, to the County’s Building Department.

• Resolution No. 2023-03 was approved, indicating the Commissioner’ decision to vacate a portion of Tweed Lane right-of-way because all right, title and interest in that section has been transferred to the City of Lander, and further setting a 45 day comment period to end on March 24, 2023.

• The Board authorized the Fair Board Manager to purchase an on demand water heater for the Little Wind Center (Former 4H Lunchroom) for an amount of $3,500 from the Fair Budget and to made a budget infusion at a later date if necessary.

• ARPA building project funding for an evaporator and elevated walkway for the courts was replaced by carpet and furniture for the District Courtroom, with the cost for both projects to remain the same as previously requested at $35,000.

• The ARCA Search Digital Archiving Services proposal was approved in the amount of $250 to upload digital commissioner records and election abstract result images annually with an additional $0.55/per image, and,

• Commissioners approved the Fremont County’s Fair Project ARPA request for a tractor totaling $99,000.