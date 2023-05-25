Commissioners accepted bids for ambulance chassis, Fuel System at Tuesday’s meeting

The Fremont County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 23. Following the meeting a news release was issued that detailed decisions made at the meeting.

• The Board accepted the LATC funding bid from Fremont Chevrolet for two 2024 Cab and Chassis that are specked out for an ambulance package totaling $99,266.

• The Board accepted an ARPA 2 Project bid for the Fuel System from Patriot Petroleum Solutions in the amount of $120,753.47 and from Perfect Power in the amount of $27,25.05.

• A 24-hour malt beverage permit was approved for the 1838 Rendezvous Association’s 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous from June 27 through July 2.

• A catering permit request was approved from Cedar Bar for a rodeo at the Pavillion Rodeo Grounds on June 24.

• The State of Wyoming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Community Partnership Grant Application was ratified for a one -year extension to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wyoming.

• A retail liquor license with Guest Ranch designation was approved for Absaroka Ranch, LLC.

• The Robinson Ranch Subdivision was approved, located approximately two miles west of Riverton off Riverview Road which divides an 8.12 acres parcel into two two lots. Also approved was a variance relating to the reduction of a requirement for a 20′ easement to a 10′ easement along the north property line of Lot 2 to accommodate an existing garage.

• Authorizations were made for several LATC funded previously unauthorized projects as follows:

Placeholder Reserve of $2-million

Riverton Library Parking Lot resurfacing, $250,000

Riverton Library landscaping,$35,000

Search and Rescue building and infrastructure in Lander for $300,000 and in Dubois for $350,000

Warehouse Equipment Storage for Fremont County Elections for $60,000

Possible property acquisition and remodel costs – $1,500,000

• The following projects were moved to Capital Revolving Fund requests: