Fremont County Commissioners listened to Kelsey Beck from the Popo Agie Conservation District at a recent meeting. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

Commissioners accepted bids for ambulance chassis, Fuel System at Tuesday’s meeting

The Fremont County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 23. Following the meeting a news release was issued that detailed decisions made at the meeting.

• The Board accepted the LATC funding bid from Fremont Chevrolet for two 2024 Cab and Chassis that are specked out for an ambulance package totaling $99,266.

• The Board accepted an ARPA 2 Project bid for the Fuel System from Patriot Petroleum Solutions in the amount of $120,753.47 and from Perfect Power in the amount of $27,25.05.

• A 24-hour malt beverage permit was approved for the 1838 Rendezvous Association’s 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous from June 27 through July 2.

• A catering permit request was approved from Cedar Bar for a rodeo at the Pavillion Rodeo Grounds on June 24.

• The State of Wyoming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Community Partnership Grant Application was ratified for a one -year extension to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wyoming. 

• A retail liquor license with Guest Ranch designation was approved for Absaroka Ranch, LLC.

• The Robinson Ranch Subdivision was approved, located approximately two miles west of Riverton off Riverview Road which divides an 8.12 acres parcel into two two lots. Also approved was a variance relating to the reduction of a requirement for a 20′ easement to a 10′ easement along the north property line of Lot 2 to accommodate an existing garage. 

• Authorizations were made for several LATC funded previously unauthorized projects as follows:

  • Placeholder Reserve of $2-million
  • Riverton Library Parking Lot resurfacing, $250,000
  • Riverton Library landscaping,$35,000
  • Search and Rescue building and infrastructure in Lander for $300,000 and in Dubois for $350,000
  • Warehouse Equipment Storage for Fremont County Elections for $60,000
  • Possible property acquisition and remodel costs – $1,500,000

• The following projects were moved to Capital Revolving Fund requests:

  • ISS – Laptop replacements, $19,500
  • ISS – Firewall, $30,100
  • ISS – Various office equipment replacement, $15,760
  • Attorney – Large monitors, $17,500
  • Extension – Enclosed trailer $8,624

 

 