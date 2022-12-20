Commissioner Travis Becker’s final day “At The Office” was Today

By Shawn O’Brate, WyoTodayMedia

FREMONT COUNTY – This past Tuesday marked a very somber, yet exciting day for Fremont County Commissioner Chairman Travis Becker as it marked his final day overseeing the county in the role he’s filled for the past six years.

Becker has been the Fremont County Commission chairman for the past six years, overseeing everything from new bridge constructions to simple tax disputes. Before he was named chairman he was still serving the community as a commissioner and before that he was serving on the Riverton City Council back in the early 2000s.

On Tuesday, that all came to a halt as he held his final meeting at the Lander Courthouse before heading into the great abyss of retirement where he hopes to have a vacation for the first time in five years and go camping as much as possible.

At the end, after 12 years on the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), Becker said that his favorite part was “helping the citizens when they give me a call on something as minute as a tax issue. It could be that or whatever, but just helping the people. That’s been the biggest joy.”

Over the course of Becker’s 12 years he and the BOCC have accomplished quite a bit. This includes acquiring a property worth $1.7 million for just $200,000, with the intent of putting it “to the best use of the people of Fremont County.” It also includes building and paying for the Justice Center with the help of the state, repurposing the old sheriff’s and attorney’s office on South Federal by utilizing it as the public health, and emergency management center that can be turned into an emergency operation center within two hours.

“If we have a flood, a fire, a mass casualty event, whatever the case may be we can do that,” Becker said at the end of his final meeting.

Becker also went down the list, explaining that the BOCC also ensured that the county did not “stomp on people’s rights” when there were calls for county mandates on masks. He also mentioned how many floods and fires, including the Lava Mountain fire that “was a mess” but was handled gracefully yet urgently.

Just over the past year, Becker and the BOCC accomplished a lot. They helped sell two buildings which put them back in private hands, helped settle a lawsuit at zero cost to the taxpayer over an issue in Dubois, settled final issues to install a new bridge on Wiggins Fork, and lowered property taxes while putting new parking lots in the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Becker’s replacement will be voted on at the BOCC’s first meeting of the 2023 calendar year, taking place on January 3.





