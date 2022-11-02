Commission Vacates One Road; Dissolved a Water & Sewer District and made Distributions from Petersdorf Trust

Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s Fremont County Commission meeting provided by the Commissioner’s Office after the meeting:

• Resolution No. 2022-22 was approved, pending the comment period and public hearing, titled “Vacation of an Unnamed Unconstructed Publicly Dedicated Road, Utility, and drainage easement in the Vasco Subdivision just north of Riverton.

• Resolution No. 2022-23 was approved titled “A Resolution declaring that the Spencer Home Sites Water and Sewer District be Dissolved. That area is now served by City of Riverton utilities.

• The Martha Petersdorf Hospital Trust Distribution for 2022 in the amount of $20,000 was approved as follows:

$10,000 (50 percent) to the Reach Foundation for further distribution to the Riverton Senior Citizens, Inc., Sepiternal Socieity, Inc., Fremont County Hospice and other such institutions or organizations providing medical services or benefits and comforts for older people not otherwise available in the Riverton area as determined by the Reach Foundation;

$7,200 (36 percent) to the Lander Senior Citizens Center;

$1,200 (six percent) to the High Country Senior Citizens Center (Dubois); and

$1,600 (eight percent) to the Shoshoni Senior Citizens Center

• Several additional costs were approved for the ARPA funded paving project taking place at 818 South Federal Boulevard in Riverton as follows:

$30,000 to replace a Riverton Valley Irrigation District underground pipe in the Southwest corner of the parking lot, and;

A change order from 71 Construction for an additional $65,000 to pave all the way to ythe curb line instead of the edge of concrete.

• Following the interview of three applicants chosen by the Fremont County Republican Party (Rand Ames, Erin Ivie and Kim Lambert), Chief Deputy Corner Erin Ivie was appointed to fill the recently vacated Fremont County Coroner term ending January. 3, 2023.

• Tuesday, Nov. 8, is General Election Day and as such the Courthouse is closed to the public. NOVEMBER 8, 2022

• Friday, Nov. 11 is the Veterans Day Holiday. The Canvass of the General Election Results will be held at 10 a.m. in the County Commissioners Chambers. This is open to the public.