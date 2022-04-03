Commission to Hear on Road Projects and Subdivision issues Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners regular monthly meeting on Tuesday morning will feature reports from the Transportation Superintendent and the Planning Supervisor on current projects.

Transportation Supt. Billy Meeks and Inberg-Miller engineer Dawn Willhelm will review a delineator project bid. County residents may have noticed the familiar steel delineator posts alongside county roads are being replaced with plastic ones, which are less expensive but still provide good visibility at night. Also on tap from the Transportation Department is a discussion on motor graders.

Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann will bring to the body the Redoubt Subdivision Lot 1 re-subdivision and the Owl Canyon Subdivision.

Other agenda items include a discussion with County Treasurer Jim Anderson and a work session with county elected officials.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. in the commissioner’s chambers at the county courthouse in Lander. See the agenda below: