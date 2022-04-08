Commission Starts Process to Remodel Courtrooms at Courthouse

ABOVE: The Fremont County Courthouse pictured in June 2021. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over –

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

The Fremont County Commissioners this week approved an architectural design contract with Nelson Architects of Riverton not to exceed $50,000 for planning a remodel of the courtrooms at the courthouse in Lander

Chairman Travis Becker said with the number of criminal cases increasing each year, it was deemed appropriate to review courtroom space and to create a new courtroom in advance of the need.

“The Betty Kail Room and an adjacent former jail recreation space will be be remodeled for a new 9th District Circuit Courtroom for the Honorable Jeferson B. Coombs,” Becker said. That new courtroom is located in the northeast corner of the courthouse and has served as a temporary courtroom in the past.

Becker said the current circuit court space, in the “round” courtroom, will become a new Ninth District Court space for Ninth District Court Judge the Honorable Marvin L. Tyler and perhaps a future full- time judge. Tyler is based in Sublette County but makes the trip to Lander multiple times each month to hear cases here. The Lander-based Ninth District Court Judge is the Honorable Jason M. Conder.

In other action items at Tuesday’s meeting, the Redoubt Subdivision, 6.5 miles East of Pavillion at the intersection of the Tunnel Hill Road will split a current 4.5 acre lot into two lots.

The Owl Canyon Subdivision was approved 9.5 miles south of Lander and three miles west of the intersection of the Willow Creek Road and Highway 287. This will be a four lot simple subdivision.

As a result of a state statute change for Ad Valorem Tax Distributions, Fremont County voted to accept the State Treasurer’s Office loan of $822,511 at zero percent interest to cover the transition of monthly payments of mineral ad valorem taxes to be used in the manner of loans to Special District and Community Colleges.

In one other action, an Inberg-Miller Engineers proposal for engineering services on an “as needed technical support basis” was approved based on their schedule of fees and available services.