Commission Funded Numerous Grant Requests Tuesday

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday funded five requests from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund and the one percent infrastructure tax programs. Receiving allocations were:

• An MOU and Statement of Work for a Wiggins Creek Bridge Project for a Federal Highway AdministrationLands Access Program Project with one percent funds

• An overhead door replacement and windows at the county fairground’s HeritageHall and replacement of an aluminum hopper for $17,839,

• A Public Health Prevention program in the amount of $5,286,

• Fremont County Public Health vehicle purchase for two Chevrolet Traverses for $63,546,

• Two motor graders from Wyoming Machinery Company with plows and blades for $998,010 for the county Transportation Department, and,

• One ambulance from Arrow Manufacturing in the a mount of $258,985.

In other action, the Board accepted a funding offer from the Wyoming Gaming Commission of $39,507 for the purpose of funding Prevention and Treatment for Problematic Gambling Behavior. The funding will go to the County Health Department.

• The Fremont County Pioneer Museum lease agreements for the Pioneer Cabin and Pioneer Pavillion were approved,

• The week of April 2-8 was proclaimed as the Week of the Young Child, and

• The Board also authorized ARPA and LATC funding for a remodel of the Fremont Center at the county fairgrounds in the amount of $276,216 plus a Transportation Department road study for $1,000.