Commission Approved Courtroom Remodel Bid at Courthouse

The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday and heard reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Erin Ivie. The board also took action on a number of items. Following the meeting, the commission office released the following information:’

• The board accepted a bid from Sentinel Security in the amount of $9,907 for the Riverton Circuit Court Office security cameras as one of the 2021-22 FY Maintenance funded projects.

• The low bid of $4,496.90 was accepted from Rodney’s Collision and Custom Center to repair damages to a Fremont County Jail Transport Van that backed into the Sally Port at the Sheriff’s Office.

• Mike Meeker was introduced as the new Building Maintenance Supervisor for Fremont County.

• The Fremont County Courthouse ADA Restroom and Courtroom Remodel bid of $700,000 from Yeates Construction, Inc. of Riverton was accepted along with approval of a three percent contingency for budgeting purposes.

• A contract between Fremont County and JR Project Management, LLC, was approved pending liability insurance certification,

• The annual Boundary Board meeting was held and Commission Chairman Larry Allen was elected as Chairman and Assessor Tara Berg was elected as Secretary of the board for 2023.

• A transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license was approved for FBS&L Hudson, LLC D/B/A Frank’s Butcher Shop and Liquor.



• The Fremont County 2022 Striping Project contractor’s application to S&L Industrial for final payment of $11,729,46 was approved.

• The Fremont County 2022 Delineator Project Contractor’s application to S&L Industrial for final payment of $38,702.25 was approved.

• Bryan Warner was appointed to complete a term vacancy on the Fremont County M.O.V.E. Committee (District #2) with term expiration of 12/31/24.

• The board approve a one-year subscription of Docusign for a cost of $4,800 for 1,000 transactions with funding through the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund.



