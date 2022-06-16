Commission Allocated Millions in Federal Rescue Funds

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday allocated $3.5 million from the first round of American Rescue Plan Funds received from Congress.

Recipients were:

• Dispatch/Hudson/Lysite Paging Expansion – $58-154

• Network upgrade for the Information Systems Department – $19,600

• Griffey Hill Network Tower update for Information Systems Department – $90,000

• Recreation Board – Heritage Trail banks and bollard repairs – $56,000

• Recreation Board – Youth Camp Solar Project – $165,000

• Sheriff’s Office – Tasers – $88,200

• Treasurer – Microfiche Reader machine – $7,500

• Transportation – Three motor graders – $1,070,000

• Buildings – Courthouse Renovations – $840,000

• County Clerk – Land Records Digitization Project – $300,000

• Emergency Management – ID System – $8,000

• Fairgrounds and County Office Parking Lot Asphalt Projects – $700,000

• Information Systems Department, County Alert System – $15,000

• Prevention Program, Drug Terminatorand Advertise on WRTA Buses, $9,946