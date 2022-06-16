Commission Allocated Millions in Federal Rescue Funds

The Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday allocated $3.5 million from the first round of American Rescue Plan Funds received from Congress.
Recipients were:
• Dispatch/Hudson/Lysite Paging Expansion – $58-154
• Network upgrade for the Information Systems Department – $19,600
• Griffey Hill Network Tower update for Information Systems Department – $90,000
• Recreation Board – Heritage Trail banks and bollard repairs – $56,000
• Recreation Board – Youth Camp Solar Project – $165,000
• Sheriff’s Office – Tasers – $88,200
• Treasurer – Microfiche Reader machine – $7,500
• Transportation – Three motor graders – $1,070,000
• Buildings – Courthouse Renovations – $840,000
• County Clerk – Land Records Digitization Project – $300,000
• Emergency Management – ID System – $8,000
• Fairgrounds and County Office Parking Lot Asphalt Projects – $700,000
• Information Systems Department, County Alert System – $15,000
• Prevention Program, Drug Terminatorand Advertise on WRTA Buses, $9,946