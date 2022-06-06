Commission Agenda includes Fuel Contract; Budget Hearings and Capital Revolving Fund Purchases

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday morning have a full-days agenda including personnel requests from Interim Public Health Nurse Manager Christine Kraus and County Attorney Patrick LeBrun. A morning budget hearing for the Shoshoni Senior Citizens District will be held at 9:15, followed by a Country Acres Road Construction Update at 9:30. At 9:45 , County Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann will present a County Fuel Contract for approval and at 10 a.m. Frontier Ambulance Director of Operations Diane Lane will provide a monthly update.

After a break, at 10:30 a.m. the county’s MOVE half cent tax committee (Making Opportunity for a Viable Community), will have applicant application presentations up the the lunch break.

At 1:30 p.m. Budget hearing will resume with the Fremont County Fire District and Wind River Visitors Council. At 2 p.m. UW Associate Director Bridger Feuz will meet in Executive Session with the commission for personnel and at 2:30 Civil Deputy County Attorney Todd Shaker will present an update on the 17-Mile Road Process to transfer the road to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Inventory. At 2:45, Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivey will have a personnel and budget discussion with the commissioners.

In Old business, the board will make decisions on Capital Revolving Fund requests.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Chambers at the Courthouse in Lander. You can see the agenda and the zoom link to watch the meeting at Wyotoday.com.