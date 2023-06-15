Comment Period Open for WGFD Regulation Changes

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding public meetings across the state to gather input on proposed changes to the following regulations:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Game and Fish is hosting eight public meetings about the regulation proposals.



Date Time City Location June 26 5:00 p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office June 29 6:00 p.m. Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office July 6 6:00 p.m. Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office July 11 6:00 p.m. Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office July 11 6:00 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office July 19 6:00 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office July 20 6:00 p.m. Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office July 26 6:00 p.m. Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office





Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at any of the above public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online. Copies of the proposed regulation changes are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.



Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their September 2023 meeting in Gillette.



The Wyoming Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.