Colorado Aves Core resignings always in the plan according to GM

By Sasha Kandrach/ ColoradoAvalanche.com

Day 1 of NHL Free Agency officially began Wednesday at noon eastern.

For the reigning Stanley Cup champions the Colorado Avalanche, the motive was clear as the club focused its immediate efforts on returning personnel, who had helped deliver the third Stanley Cup in franchise history this past June.

On the unrestricted free agent (UFA) front, the team re-signed veteran forward Darren Helm on a one-year deal and defenseman Josh Manson re-upped on a four-year contract. The Avalanche came to terms with restricted free agent (RFA) winger Artturi Lehkonen on a five-year extension.

These transactions also came in the aftermath of the team having agreed earlier in the week on Monday with Valeri Nichushkin on an eight-year extension, which prevented the highly sought-after winger from hitting the UFA market on Wednesday. Colorado had also announced on July 5 the return of veteran forward Andrew Cogliano on a one-year deal.

“Those were all part for us to try and remain competitive and build out a roster, while obviously keeping an eye on the cap, which is crucial,” Newly promoted as of Monday morning, Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said on Wednesday evening via Zoom.

And while this year’s free agency was quite active and featured some movement by some big names across the league, MacFarland, shared insight on he and the team’s directive into returning the players who were part of the Cup run and have proven their seamless fit on and off the ice, especially with Trade Deadline acquisitions like Manson – who the Avs acquired from Anaheim – and Lehkonen – who was traded by Montreal.

“It just made too much sense to us to try and get (contracts with) those guys done,” MacFarland said. “When we made the trade for Josh Manson, we gave up some futures in terms of a good young prospect (defenseman Drew Helleson) and a pick. Lehkonen (was) similar (Avs prospect defenseman Justin Barron was sent to Montreal as part of the deal). It was important for us to bring those guys back for a variety of reasons. Number one, they’re good hockey players, they’re great people and they help make us better. That was always part of the plan.”

The Avalanche also signed some depth organizational pieces with the announcements of forward Charles Hudon, defensemen Andreas Englund and Josh Jacobs and goaltender Jonas Johansson all to one-year contracts, as well as a two-year deal for forward Spencer Smallman.

On the flipside and in the wake of free agency and a salary cap crunch, the Avalanche also saw the departures of winger Andre Burakovsky, who signed a five-year deal with Seattle, Nico Sturm, who joined San Jose for three years, goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who joined Washington on a five-year deal and forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who signed a one-year deal with Toronto after not receiving a qualifying offer by Colorado.

Those vacancies – in addition to the potential departure of one of the top UFAs still left on the market in centerman Nazem Kadri, who has yet to make a decision – will need to be filled either internally within Colorado’s pipeline or with some finesse by MacFarland and co.

But even so, Colorado is confident in its personnel as it’s returning the majority of its Stanley Cup winning lineup on the forward front and on the blueline.

“We feel very confident in the forward group as it is currently constructed, but like always, we’re going to look to get better,” MacFarland said of the forwards. “If something makes sense, whether it’s two hours from now or two months from now before training camp, we’ll look to improve the team, but we feel good about it as currently constructed.

“We really like the mix,” MacFarland said of the d-core. “They played really well in the playoffs. You get [Samuel Girard] back into the mix and healthy, and we feel good about it. It’s a solid part of our lineup.”

In the case that Kadri. who produced a career-best 87 points (28G, 59A) in 71 games last season, and the Avalanche can’t come to terms on a new contract, MacFarland shared his confidence in the team’s ability to sort out a solution.

“We’ve certainly monitored the (unrestricted free agent) market for all potential target players, so we think we have a good idea of what those costs would be, and then the trade market sometimes evolves right after free agency and as the summer moves along,” MacFarland said. “We’ll certainly be monitoring all those situations and if there is an opportunity, however it makes us better and fits into our short- and long-term plan. That’s the way we operate.”