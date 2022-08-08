Sep 19, 1941 – Aug 4, 2022

Colleen Sun Rhodes-Addison, 80, of Riverton passed away at her home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive. Traditional services will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive starting at 10:00 am.



Colleen Marie Sun Rhodes was born on September19, 1941 in Fort Washakie, WY to Ernest and Ruth (Friday) Limpy Sun Rhoades. Her given Araphao name was Hisei Neniisiiseet, “She Likes to Walk Alone.” She graduated from Haskell High School and earned her Associates Degree from Haskell Indian College.



Colleen was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. She was baptized into the Catholic Faith and participated in the traditional ceremonies.



In 1966 she married Floyd Joseph Addison, Sr. Together they raised their children in the Bay Area. Later returning to the Wind River Reservation continuing to raise her grandchildren and becoming involved with the Arapaho community.



In her career she worked with the Northern Arapaho Water Board, as a School Bus Driver, and with the Guadalupe Health Clinic.



While living in the Bay Area she was also an activist for the Native American human rights.. She was involved in the American Indian Movement “AIM,” occupation of Alcatraz, the first Longest Walk from San Fransisco to Washington D.C., fighting for rights of Native Americans, and also started a Union for the bus drivers in San Mateo, CA.



She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Dominic and wife, Veronica Addison, Alma, Cyrus Tindall, Lailoni Tindell, Purple Haze Iron Eyes, Morning Star Iron Eyes, Analilly Addison and Bluecloud Amos; Tina Marie Addison, Dominque Addison, Aileen Addison, Aaron Shakespeare, Manuela Addison, Devany Cooper, Kiki Addison, Tia Addison, and Epitacio Torres, Jr.; Jerome Addison, Ka’leo Shoyo, Daius Shoyo, and Romi Shoyo; Dionne Addison, Avery SunRoad-Eagle, Alicia Lopez, Alfred Shakespeare, Jr., and Dancing Lyte Oldman; and, Mallori Shakespeare, Jori Lamebull and Glenda Washakie and family.



She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest Sun Rhodes and Ruth Friday Limpy Sun Rhodes; husband, Floyd Addison, Sr.; Katherine Eagle Staff, Franklin Sun Rhodes, Susan Crazy Thunder, Burnette Lee White Plume Sr., Patsy Sun Rhodes, Patrick Sun Rhodes, Maria Sun Rhodes, John Sun Rhodes, JT Sun Rhodes, Jr., Katherine Sun Rhodes, Baby Jess Sun Rhodes, Pat Blackburn, Ryan Blackburn, Darwin Blackburn, Lorna Flack, Ernest Sun Rhodes III, Richard LoneDog, Sr. and Jr., and Kylee Washakie-Juneau



On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.