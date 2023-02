The cold front will exit the area leaving gusty winds and areas of blowing snow. It will be a colder day with decreasing clouds.Today’s high temperatures will be much colder than on Tuesday. Expected temperatures in the low 20s at Thermopolis, the mid teens at Worland and Dubois, the low teens for Lander Riverton and Shoshoni and the upper single digits at Jeffrey City. Not as breezy today except at Riverton where gusts up to 40 mph are expected.