Cold for Thursday, Show Showers Ending; Dry and Cold for the Weekend:

Today will be a rather cold day today with scattered snow showers. Showers will become less numerous through the day and end tonight. Friday into the weekend looks mainly dry and cold before the next chance of snow moves in for Sunday night and early next week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s for Dubois, Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, with the upper teens at Thermopolis and Worland. Tonight’s lows in the mid to upper single digits in Dubois, Worland and Thermopolis, with the low teens in Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni.