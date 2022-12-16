Cold for Friday, Frigid for Friday Night, Partly Sunny

Another cold day across the area; isolated snow showers in the northern mountains. There will be gusty wind in eastern areas. The wind will decrease in Johnson County. Mainly dry and cold weather will continue into the weekend. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper teens for Riverton, Jeffrey City and Shoshoni, in the low 20s for Lander, Dubois and Worland, and in the mid 20s for Thermopolis. Tonight’s lows around 8 for Dubois, one in Lander and Thermopolis, one below in Jeffrey City, two below in Worland, and six below zero in Riverton and Shoshoni.