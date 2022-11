Remaining rather cold today. However, it will feel warmer for many with more sunshine than previous days. Locally breezy conditions will develop in the favored locations. The next chance of showers will be from later Sunday into Monday. Today’s across the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be mostly in the upper 20s, including Dubois. The exceptions are Lander and Jeffrey City with the low 30s. Tonight’s lows in the single digits across the region.