Cold again Today and Tonight is Thursday’s Weather Word

A very cold morning will lead to a chilly day. Clear skies and fresh snow will keep it colder today and tonight. There will be a slight warming Friday into the weekend. There will gusty winds this afternoon for the usual suspects. Today’s projected high temperatures include 30 degrees at Dubois, the mid-20s for Worland and Thermopolis, the lower teens for Riverton and Shoshoni and the upper teens for Lander and Jeffrey City. It will be another cold night tonight with temperatures expected to dip to 14 below at Thermopolis and Shoshoni, 10 below at Riverton, zero degrees at Lander, four above at Jeffrey City and 12 at Dubois.