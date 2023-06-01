Code of the West exhibit seeks submissions

Lander Art Center is putting out an open call for art for its upcoming Code of the West exhibition, inspired by Zane Grey’s novel of the same name. The exhibition is open to individual interpretation, dedicated to honoring artistic representations of Wyoming’s ranchers, ranch hands, farmers, cowboys, cowgirls and cowfolk, and other manifestations of Western identity.

All mediums are welcome, including but not limited to: cowboy poetry, rawhide braiding, beadwork, leatherwork, weaving, textiles, saddlery, brand design, millinery, woolwork, pen and ink, sculpture, bronze, songwriting, photography, woodworking, painting, charcoal, silversmith, ceramics, welding and ironwork.

Lander Art Center recognizes that Indigenous peoples have lived in “The West” long before European colonizers arrived. Oftentimes, “Western” culture replaces and erases Indigenous experiences, histories, and responses to colonial western expansion. Therefore, Code of the West includes Indigenous experiences as Western experiences, and encourages Indigenous artistry to be displayed alongside more “traditional” Western art.

Code of the West draws inspiration from Western writer Zane Grey’s 1934 novel “The Code of the West.” Please feel free to take inspiration from these writings in your submissions:

“If it’s not yours, don’t take it. If it’s not true, don’t say it. If it’s not right, don’t do it. Cowboy’s word is his sacred bond. Bargains sealed with a handshake are more binding than legal documents. Be loyal. Demand square dealings. Be proud of your occupation. Lay down your life, if necessary, for the privilege of defending your outfit. Grant quick assistance to friends and strangers in need. Never tolerate cowards. Be cheerful. Endure hardships without complaining. Don’t make excuses. Try to be better than the other fella. Never quit. Share anything you own with a fellow worker. Be generous with your life and money. Treat women like ladies. Never shoot an un-armed or un-warned man. Stealing and rustling are evil wrongdoing.”

Forms, artwork, and fees are due by Friday, September 1, via email at exhibition@landerartcenter.com or in person at the Lander Art Center’s front desk. The application to submit your artwork to this exhibition can be found at www.landerartcenter.com/about-6-1. There is a $30 entry fee per application, or $20 for Lander Art Center members in the Supporter tier and above.

Lander Art Center believes that access to the arts should be available to all; if application fees for Code of the West would prevent you from submitting your work, please contact director@landerartcenter.com.

If you are an individual, business or organization that is interested in alleviating application fees by sponsoring Code of the West in order to make this exhibition more accessible to community members, please contact director@landerartcenter.com.