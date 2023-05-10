Co. Sheriff: Five Arrests; Illegal Dumping South of Highway 278

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received May 10

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Paula S. Abeyta, 56, Lander, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

William L. Flnders, 32, Rock Springs, WY, arrested on a Revocation of Probation

Jim C. Freeman, Jr., Teee Nos Pos, AZ, arrested on a Failure to Appear Warrant

Amy J. Lawson, 26, Arapahoe, arrested on a warrant from Sweetwater County, WY

Jeffrey Underwood, 37, arrested on national NCIC Warrant

May 9

8:26 a.m. Hudson/Atlantic City Road – A report was made of illegal dumping of tires, pallets, lattice wood fencing materials. A report is pending.

3:38 p.m. 2500 block Sinks Canyon Road, Lander – A two vehicle crash was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

8:26 p.m. Milepost 114 Highway 26, Kinnear – An injury vehicle crash was reported and it was investigated by State Troopers.

May 10

12:53 a.m. 89 Gas Hills Road – A grass and brush fire was reported.