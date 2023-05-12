May 29, 1939 – May 11, 2023

Cloyd Larry Dierks, 83, of Riverton, Wyoming died on May 11, 2023, at Central Wyoming Hospice Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Cloyd Larry Dierks was born on May 29, 1939 to Carl Dierks and Helen Erica Wirsing in Riverton, Wyoming.

Larry graduated from Morton High school in 1957 and then served his country by enlisting in the Army and serving in Korea.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. Larry also worked for Northern Gas and Coast to Coast.

Larry is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred Mae Dierks.

He is survived by his step-son, Greg (Debbie); grandsons, Jack (Kelly), Glen (Jessica), Gaeric; and his granddaughter, Lily.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church (626 Shoshone St., Lander, WY 82520).

A visitation will be held at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, May 16, 2023 at Hudson’s Funeral Home (680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming 82520).

Please sign the online guestbook at: hudsonsfh.com