Cloud Kisser II Failed Recertification; Fundraising Underway to purchase a new Hot Air Balloon

By Jeff Rebitski, WyoToday

If you have been to the Riverton Rendezvous Hot Air Balloon Rally, then you have probably seen the balloon that is the pride and joy of the community. This High flying, hot air filled behemoth is a symbol of the Riverton commitment to community since 1990.

The former owner of The Ranger, Robert A. Peck, was a founder of the Riverton Balloon Club and funded the initial purchase of the first Cloud Kisser. In 1994, a second envelope was needed. After an extensive rebuild in 2013, this year’s stress test failed to yield the results for recertification.

Saddened by the results, longtime pilot Pat Newlin, who has been flying the Cloud Kisser since 1999, began to devise a plan and launched this endeavor. The goal is to sell enough raffle tickets to cover the cost of purchasing a new “envelope” or Balloon. With only 200 tickets available and a prize package worth in excess of $3,600, one lucky winner will take home a New Traeger Tailgater Stove, a 55 quart Maluna cooler, and a Shaw Custom 7mm. Mag rifle with a Lucid Optics scope. Also in the package is a balloon ride for two and the knowledge that you have helped to continue a tradition in Riverton that can be seen by thousands.

According to Newlin, the actual cost will be in the neighborhood of $28,000. Ideally, the new balloon would be ready for the 2022 Balloon Rally on July 15-17 here in Riverton, but, because it is a custom order with specific colors and a new banner, we won’t see this magnificent beast until 2023. This year’s event, Newlin said, will host about 30 balloons including two Humpty Dumpty character balloons.

Tickets for the balloon raffle are available now along with sponsorship opportunities for businesses. Ticket prices are $100.00 each for the raffle and can be purchased by calling Pat Newlin at (307) 851-6049 or via email at Patricia.Newlin@gmail.com