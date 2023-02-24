Class 1A/2A Regional Basketball Scores from Thursday

Boys – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School
Cokeville 61, Meeteetse 31
Burlington 56, Little Snake River 49
Saratoga 71, Riverside 37
Farson-Eden 59, Dubois 49 (OT)
Friday’s Schedule
10 a.m. Meeteetse vs Little Snake River (Fieldhouse)
10 a.m. Riverside vs Dubois (Aux Gym)
2 :30 p.m. Cokeville vs Burlington (FH)
4:10 p.m. Saratoga vs Farson-Eden (FH)
Girls – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School
Encampment 50, Dubois 39
Burlington 57, Little Snake River 48
Cokeville 65, Meeteetse 22
Riverside 43, Saratoga 37
Friday’s Schedule
11:40 a.m. Dubois vs Little Snake River (FH)
11:40 a.m. Meeteetse vs Saragoga (Aux)
5:50 p.m. Encampment vs Burlington (FH)
7:30 p.m. Cokeville vs Riverside (FH)
Boys – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School
Wind River 83, Kemmerer 81 (OT)
Greybull 60, Big Piney 27
St. Stephens 58, Rocky Mountain 53
Shoshoni 61, Wyoming Indian 4
Friday’s schedule
10 a.m. Kemmerer vs Big Piney
1 p.m. Rocky Mountain vs Wyoming Indian
4:30 p.m. Wind River vs Greybull
7:30 p.m. St. Stephens vs Shoshoni
Girls – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School
Rocky Mountain 64, St. Stephens 33
Kemmerer 37, Shoshoni 26
Big Piney 47, Wind River 42
Wyoming Indian 51, Greybull 4
Friday’s schedule
8:30 St Stephens vs Shoshoni
11:30 Wind River vs Greybull
3 pm. Rocky Mountain vs Kemmerer
6 p.m. Big Piney vs Wyoming Indian