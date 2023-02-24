Class 1A/2A Regional Basketball Scores from Thursday

Boys – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School

Cokeville 61, Meeteetse 31

Burlington 56, Little Snake River 49

Saratoga 71, Riverside 37

Farson-Eden 59, Dubois 49 (OT)

Friday’s Schedule

10 a.m. Meeteetse vs Little Snake River (Fieldhouse)

10 a.m. Riverside vs Dubois (Aux Gym)

2 :30 p.m. Cokeville vs Burlington (FH)

4:10 p.m. Saratoga vs Farson-Eden (FH)

Girls – Class 1A Regional at Lander Valley High School

Encampment 50, Dubois 39

Burlington 57, Little Snake River 48

Cokeville 65, Meeteetse 22

Riverside 43, Saratoga 37

Friday’s Schedule

11:40 a.m. Dubois vs Little Snake River (FH)

11:40 a.m. Meeteetse vs Saragoga (Aux)

5:50 p.m. Encampment vs Burlington (FH)

7:30 p.m. Cokeville vs Riverside (FH)

Boys – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School

Wind River 83, Kemmerer 81 (OT)

Greybull 60, Big Piney 27

St. Stephens 58, Rocky Mountain 53

Shoshoni 61, Wyoming Indian 4

Friday’s schedule

10 a.m. Kemmerer vs Big Piney

1 p.m. Rocky Mountain vs Wyoming Indian

4:30 p.m. Wind River vs Greybull

7:30 p.m. St. Stephens vs Shoshoni

Girls – Class 2A Regional at Riverton High School

Rocky Mountain 64, St. Stephens 33

Kemmerer 37, Shoshoni 26

Big Piney 47, Wind River 42

Wyoming Indian 51, Greybull 4

Friday’s schedule

8:30 St Stephens vs Shoshoni

11:30 Wind River vs Greybull

3 pm. Rocky Mountain vs Kemmerer

6 p.m. Big Piney vs Wyoming Indian