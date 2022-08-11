Clarification: Fremont County’s 911 Center is the 4th Busiest in the State

The following is a news release from Sheriff Ryan Lee that clarifies how busy the county’s 911 dispatch center is, compared with the 32 other state dispatch centers:

“Yesterday, August 9, 2022, I shared information with the Fremont County Commissioners during my monthly briefing regarding the status of the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center. The information I shared was prepared by and provided to me from the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. This information showed that our Dispatch Center was ranked number one as the busiest center in the State of Wyoming for 911 calls. The information I was provided and shared was not correct, the numbers for our center were recorded high while the numbers for the Laramie County Dispatch Center were recorded low.

The Fremont County Dispatch Center is actually ranked as the fourth busiest center in the State of Wyoming with 14,385 Emergency 911 calls received in 2021. Fremont County ranks right behind Sweetwater County, with Natrona County second and Laramie County first out of a total of 33 dispatch centers across Wyoming.

The work conducted by our Emergency Dispatchers is extraordinary and I salute their efforts to help keepFremont County a safe place to live. I apologize to both the Fremont County Commission and the public for any confusion.”