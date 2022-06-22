Latest:
The City of Riverton's decorative Street Lights were installed from Sunset to Walmart earlier this week. The lights match those downtown and from South Federal to Sunset. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

City’s Decorative Street Lights now Extend North of Webbwood

Another part of the North Federal Boulevard improvement project was completed earlier this week. The decorative street lights were installed from Sunset north to just past Webbwood Road. The infrastructure for the street lights was installed when the street was reconstructed but the lights were not erected until this year. 