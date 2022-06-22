City’s Decorative Street Lights now Extend North of Webbwood

Another part of the North Federal Boulevard improvement project was completed earlier this week. The decorative street lights were installed from Sunset north to just past Webbwood Road. The infrastructure for the street lights was installed when the street was reconstructed but the lights were not erected until this year.
