City to Seek Reimbursement for Utility Fiber Line Misidentified; Work on Intersection delayed

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night debated who was responsible for locating a buried fiber optic bank that has stopped construction of the Sunset Drive Improvement Project at the intersection of Sunset and Broadway. The fiber optic bank, containing a dozen conduits, was discovered when excavation was underway for the Armstrong Lateral Extension. The fiber optic bank was not damaged, thankfully, but the estimated cost to move the line and realign the lateral will cost the city an additional $50-thousand. A change order to that effect was proposed.

City Council Member Kyle Larson objected. He asked, “Why is it our responsibility to pay something someone else screwed up? It’s Century Link. For us to shoulder those costs is absolutely ridiculous,”he said. “The city is not as big as Century Link, we don’t have deep pockets like they do, they should pony up what they have cost us.”

City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said Larson had a good point, and he said if the council directs the staff to find a financial remedy, we can do that. Tolstedt said that’s why the city has an attorney.

Mayor Richard Gard said he didn’t want the project at the intersection to be held up any longer. He also said if the city doesn’t sign the change order, the work won’t get done.

Community Development Director Michael Miller, a former Century Link employee, said that line has been there for 30 years and he said he didn’t know why it wasn’t found in research before the work. He also said any claim would probably be passed on to the subcontractors that Century Link hired to do the line location.

Ultimately, knowing that the work has to continue, councilors, including Larson, voted to accept the change order.