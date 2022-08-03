City Staff Presented Outgoing Administrator with Unique Riverton Gift

Today is Riverton City Administrator Tony Tolstedt’s last day on the job before he moves on to Spring Hill, TN for an assistant City Administrator’s Job. The city staff at last night’s city council meeting presented Tolstedt with his own street sign as a going away present. Mayor Richard Gard said the city would “miss Tony, he’s been a total asset to the city, we wish him well, and we know he will do well in his career.”

In turn, during council members roundtable, each councilor thanked Tony for his service to the city and wished him well in Tennessee.

When it was his turn to speak, Tolstedt said: “Thank you to everyone, my five years here was absolutely wonderful. It’s been the most amazing staff I’ve had to work with,” he said. “Every single day has been exceptional in the best way to solve problems. I want to let every body know the amount of work and dedication your team has. They show up to fill shifts in any area. There is not a person here who hasn’t gotten a 2 a.m. call and they respond. This job has made me better and I look forward to seeing all the wonderful things happening here. Thank you very much.”