City Rejected Street Bid; MOU approved to provide Bike Racks throughout Riverton to promote use of bicycles

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night, as expected, rejected the single bid for a planned street project on Major Avenue between Sunset and West Park.

City Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said the lone bid for the work, from 71 Construction of Riverton, was $658,690. The engineer’s estimate for the work was $402,735. Even following a negotiation with 71 to reduce the cost of the project, it still came in 49.7 percent higher. Instead, Butterfield recommended that the project be taken off the city’s street project list this year and be bid again next year. The council approved.

The WyRiverton Chamber and Ambassadors and the city agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding for a bicycle rack project throughout the city, initially in about five locations. Representing the sponsors, Bethany Baldes said the new bike racks would provide placed for people to lock up their bikes when shopping in the city. “We’ve proposed locations such as the Depot area next to the Rails to Trails, City Park, the small park by Porter’s on North Federal, the top of West Main Street near Tonkin Stadium and at the Fairgrounds. “It’s part of our effort to increase bicycle usage throughout Riverton. Mayor Richard Gard said he liked the proposal because, “I am amazed at how many people ride bikes in town.” the mayor said the bike racks would allow people to take their bicycles out and it woul be there when they came back.” Only one member of the public, Karen Gramer, said she didn’t like the idea. “They’re ugly, an eye sore, and other things should be prioritized,” she said. The council didn’t agree and approved the MOU unanimously.

In a housekeeping matter, Councilors approved a change in the city’s process for applying for grant funds. Rather than go through the city council for approval before applying for a grant, the new procedure would allow city staff to apply for grants as they are discovered, and then bring the proposals to the council. It would allow city staff to respond quickly to an opportunity. The council approved.

Also approved was a proposal by Random Ranch, LLC, to build a new hanger at Central Wyoming Regional Airport’s General Aviation tarmac. The 120′ by 110′ hanger would house a Gulfstream jet, similar to the Citation jets operated by the State of Wyoming.

After a two week-long delay, the council took the Wind River Visitors Council nearly $1-million budget approval off of the table and then approved it. WRVC Executive Director Helen Wilson sent a letter to the council answering questions that were raised at the last meeting. The council approved the additional explanations. Wilson said the visitor council expenses “are lower than ever and our revenues are higher than ever.” The WRVC collects the lodging tax from overnight accommodations throughout the county and then uses those funds for tourism marketing.