City of Riverton Approved $30.4 Million Budget Tuesday

The City Council of Riverton approved a $30.4 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 Tuesday afternoon with just four individuals watching on in the audience. There was no public comment.
In a memorandum, City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said development of the FY 2023 City of Riverton Annual Budget began in March. “Since that time, multiple meetings and extensive analysis have led to a proposed budget that totals $30,403,009 for FY 2023,” he wrote. “Of this $13,564,696 is from capital expenditures, The General fund accounts for 29% of the total FY 2023 budget with the remaining 71% derived from the other City funds.”
City funds breakdowns approved are as follows:
General: $8,880,885
Water: $3,134,565
Wastewater: $3,170,420
Sanitation: $3,021,160
Airport: $6,886,677
911 Fund: $30,000
Economic Development: $902,500
1% Fund: $2,900,000
Air Service: $1,325,000
Senior Endowment: $83,000
Riverton Rendezvous: $66,000
Rendezvous Games: $2,802
Debt Service accounts for $479,010 of the proposed budget. It is included in the respective fund totals.
Council Member Kristy Sailsbury thanked the city staff for the increase in grant funds from the prior budget. She noted that grants had accounted for $7.8 percent of the prior budget to 23.6 percent. She said that was an increase from $2.2 million to $7 million.
The largest single item in the General Fund was a $3.488-million line item for the Riverton Police Department.