City of Lander to Host Project Information Open House

The City of Lander is hosting a Project Information Open House on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 3-6 PM at the Lander Community and Convention Center. The public is invited to drop-in and learn about a variety of projects taking place at the City of Lander. Staff and project representatives will be available to answer questions and explain projects taking place, with a focus on flood mitigation and 1 percent optional sales tax. Representatives will be able to answer project questions for other street, water, and sewer projects as well.

All other city related questions may be answered on-site but city staff will connect you with the appropriate person if the information you are requesting isn’t readily available. There will be no formal presentation during the open house but the city encourages the public to talk one-on-one with various staff members. Please ask questions and share your opinions, comments, and preferences. Informational materials will be on hand for the public to view.