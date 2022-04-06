City of Lander received $10K donation for the new Popo Agie Park

Photo: Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop presents a $10,000 check for the Popo Agie River Park at their Lander, WY, location on April 4, 2022. Pictured left to right is Daryll Fink – Maverik Store Director, Lori Eckhardt – Office Manager for Parks and Recreation, Monte Richardson – City of Lander Mayor, Rico Sage – Maverik Store Director, Breann Christiansen – Maverik District Manager, and Kevin Johnson – Park Supervisor. h/t Anne Even/City of Lander.

By Ann Even, City of Lander

In March, the City of Lander received a $10,000 donation from Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop,

a convenience store brand with 382 locations across 12 western states, to support the purchase

of the Popo Agie River Park. The purchase of new park lands will increase outdoor recreational

opportunities in Lander.

The funds will be allocated solely on the land purchase of 36.4 acres of undeveloped lands that

will become the Popo Agie River Park. Future community engagement and master planning will

be forthcoming to determine the final recreational improvements for the park and will increase

outdoor reaction opportunities for future generations. The new park will reduce current park

overcrowding. The Popo Agie River Park is located at the north end of 1st Street off Poor Farm

Road.

“As Adventure’s First Stop, Maverik believes outdoor adventure promotes health, growth,

confidence, enhanced well-being, development, and rehabilitation,” said Chuck Maggelet,

President and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik. “We’re proud to support the Popo Agie River

Park expansion that will help support youth recreation, outdoor enjoyment, and community

programs.”

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop joins other Foundations in supporting the land purchase. The

City of Lander raised over $23,000 from last year’s Lander Community Foundation Challenge

for Charities fundraiser with the potential to surpass that amount in 2022. A federal grant from

the Land Water Conservation Fund is the main funder. T-Mobile has awarded $50,000, and a

local private donor has contributed $10,000 for an ongoing 100% matching grant.