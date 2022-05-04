City Council: WRVC Budget came under intense scrutiny Tuesday Night

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night spent one hour and 45 minutes discussing the proposed Wind River Visitors Council’s proposed budget of $729,499 before tabling the issue and deferring it to its May 17th meeting for some additional information . There was much confusion over how the council’s budget was developed as one of Riverton’s representatives on the council, Julie Buller, charged there was no discussion of the budget by the board and she felt she was just there to rubber stamp projects.

Riverton’s second rep on the WRVC, Hal Heron, however, said the visitors council was in the midst of a transition to a new direction and he told the city council that items presented to them were straightforward and well thought out, including discussion of the budget. He suggested letting the visitors council continue to put their faith in their new director, Helen Wilson, who has been there only one year and let her run. He said it was too early in her term to make judgements. Herron said some of the discussion at the meeting would’ve been better handled outside of a public forum. Riverton Mayor Richard Gard said he was concerned about the process of how the council’s budget was developed. Wilson said she was implementing a template taken from the Cody Country Visitors Council in which revenues from one year were placed in a reserve account to make up the budget for the next year. Councilors will take up the issue again in two weeks.

In other actions:

• In the most emotional moment of the evening, during public comment, Nicole Wagon testified about her role on the state’s task force for Murdered and Missing indigenous Girls and Women. Her daughter was murder victim and she told of efforts to raise awareness of the issue. She asked for permission to place red ribbons on light poles downtown, which was granted. She said an awareness march was planned this coming Saturday from the 789 Casino to Riverton City Park. Police Chief Eric Murphy said the RPD would provide escorts on both ends of the march to protect the marchers. Telling the story of her daughter, Josslyn Watt’s killing, Wagon said said “my heart goes out to many people this has touched. I want to make a positive difference with this epidemic (MMIW) occurring across Indian Country.” Wagon praised the efforts of the RPD for their help and support in her case.

• Councilors approved the purchase of two new police SUVs from Fremont Chevrolet for a base of $86,154. Total cost to outfit the vehicles with radios, lights, cages, a fiberglas back seat and such would increase the cost to $125,142. Murphy said the new vehicles are not expected for around nine months due to manufacturing and materials delays.

• City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the city, for the third consecutive year, has applied to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for a Chapter 56 permit to harvest deer within the city limits. He said the city is seeking permission to take 50 deer, but said the actual harvest would most likely be less. Tolstedt said the first permit accounted for the harvesting of 11 deer with nine of those being donated. The other two were found to have Chronic Wasting Disease. Last year the program accounted for 11 harvested deer with 10 of those donated. Tolstedt also asked for the public’s help in locating safe locations within the city to harvest the deer, which is done by hunters approved and trained for the project. He also said the city will now begin documenting the existing numbers of deer within the city limits.

• Adopted on third and final reading was ordinance No.22-004 allowing propane tanks in Commercial Highway Zones. Previously, a special permit was required to place a propane tank at a business along those corridors, but noting the number of existing permits, the council decided to eliminate a variance requirement.

• Upon the request of Mary Axthelm, the council agreed to suspend indefinitely the Community Engagement Committee, the duties of which have now been taken on by the combined WyRiverton Chamber and Ambassadors.

• Councilor Lindsey Cox from Ward III announced a city cleanup day has been set for June 25th along the Riverwalk.