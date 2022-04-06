City Council Recap: Riverton C of C and Ambassadors to Merge

Riverton’s City Council meeting Tuesday night went as expected with no real surprises, but there was an interesting presentation from Riverton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Janet Winslow at the top of the meeting. Joining Winslow was Julie Buller and Carol Harper from the Riverton Ambassadors. “Over the last two years there have been many changes at the chamber with a lot of major stuff going on,” Winslow said, “We have a new set of by-laws and a new website, WyRiverton.com.” But the big news is what came next. “This summer the Riverton Ambassadors will merge with the Chamber on July 1st. The website will be totally inclusive. We’ve been working on this for two years,” Winslow said.

Buller noted that the Ambassadors started as a grass roots all-volunteer group and she said it has been ever evolving. “Everything we’ve done is on behalf of the community,” she said. Buller also said that with the new arrangement, the chamber will now have working committees to keep things going, rather than just meet once a month.” Buller also said that with the merger, “we’ll be working in a united effort. We haven’t burned out as many predicted, but we’ve become bigger than ever.”

As an example of what the new team will be working on, she said a group met earlier in the day to talk about developing tourism packages that could be marketed to bring more travelers and bus tours to Riverton throughout the year. It’s called Tourism Destination Development,” she said.

Councilor Kristy Sailsbury thanked the group for their presentation and said “it is great to have committees working on behalf of the city.”

In actions at Tuesday night’s meeting:

• A transfer of the liquor license at Chopstix Asian Bistro was approved. The previous holder passed away and the transfer is to another member of the family. The transfer will be completed after a letter of assignment from the Wyoming Liquor Division is received.

• Third and final reading of the Riverview Cove Annexation was approved. The annexed property is at the bottom of Hill Street where it intersects with Riverview Road. There will be five lots annexed into the city.

• Third and final reading of the International Building Code was adopted. Mayor Richard Gard said Riverton’s Home Rule allowed the city to reject several portions of the new code, including a requirement for fire suppression systems in all residential units.

• Approved was a grant application that would allow for an expansion of the Central Wyoming Regional Airport terminal to accommodate a larger passenger waiting area, relocation of the ticket counters and a permanent location for the Transportation Security Administration Security Services. It was noted the terminal was built in 1997 three years before the requirement to house the TSA Screening. With the potential of an increase from a 50 seat to a 75 seat aircraft in the future, the need for an expanded passenger waiting area was detailed.

• Also approved was a grant application for the reconstruction of the Airport Road, which serves the city’s Airport Industrial Park, Wind River Transportation Authority Bus service, the Wind River Job Corps Center and, of course the airport and the businesses that have located there.

In Council Committee Reports,

• Karla Borders reported on a recent Community Engagement Committee meeting at which plans were revealed for a summer outdoor movie series using a portable screen and projector equipment.

• Lindsey Cox reported the next meeting of the District 25 Recreation Committee will be this coming week.

• Dean Peranteaux said he was excited to hear about the potential new improvements at the airport, which was built 25 years ago. He said the financial impact to the community from the airport was $21.3 million dollars a year.

• Kyle Larson noted that the closure of the Shoshoni Landfill cost the solid waste district $1.3 million dollars, which he called a ridiculous amount of money.

• Kristy Salisbury noted upcoming changes and new bylaws for the Riverton Chamber of Commerce, including the merging of the Chamber and the Riverton Ambassadors.

• City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the councilors would be hearing presentations from community organizations at a work session on April 12th for the city’s Contract for Services Budget.

• Tolstedt also reported that the city’s second Cloud Kisser Hot Air Balloon failed inspection this past month and would have to be replaced. He said efforts are now underway to fund a new envelope. The city’s newest balloon, CK4, the one with the black envelope, is new as of last year and passed its tests.

In his report to the Council, Tolstedt acknowledged work done on a water line valve replacement at North 8th West and West Sunset that was done on a Saturday by a private contractor. He provided some photos of the work being done and the final installation.

• Mayor Richard Gard said he is working with SageWest Health Care on the possibility of the local medical center doing blood tests for those charged with DWUI, rather than sending them to Cheyenne where the work takes many weeks to be completed.

• Gard said he attended a number of meetings since the last council session, including the Riverton Community and Economic Development Association (RECDA) where St. Sen. Tim Salazar and St. Rep. Pepper Ottman appeared to give an overview of the Budget Session of the Legislature. He said he also attended the last Fremont County Association of Governments meeting and a meeting with representatives from the city’s apartment owners and restaurants on the new Disorderly House Ordinance.

• Noting that the city wants the best and highest use for City Park, Gard said he’d had discussions to replace the tennis courts with a basketball court and a flat area for beginning skake-boarders to gain experience.Councilor Borders said a new basketball court would help the city attract three-on-three basketball tournaments and Councilor Salisbury noted there are a number of PickleBall enthusiasts who are also eying that space for their sport.