City Council asked to Ban Legal Vape Substances; Overdoses Occurring in Riverton Schools

Riverton High School Principal John Griffith asked the City Council Tuesday night to enact an ordinance that would rid the city’s retail establishments of new trendy, but legal, substances, most of which are not controlled but growing at what he said was an alarming rate. In a presentation, Griffith said the problem are Vape Pens and Vape cartridges, which can be re-filled with anything a person would want to add so kids don’t even know what they are inhaling. Griffith’s presentation was similar to one before the Riverton School Board last week.

He said Riverton High School has had some overdose incidents among students, and he noted there have been other overdoses in other areas of the county. He said there have been 39 instances of vape pens and substance use in the high school so far this year. He said a dozen such incidents would be really high and he noted that in his dozen years at the school, some years never even broke double figures.

To help combat the use of the vape pens, he said vape detectors have been installed in the restrooms at both the high school and middle school at a cost of nearly $40,000. But he said their use has been effective. Of the 39 instances, one was for marijuana and the other 38 were vape pens or oil. Popular with students in a plant known as Kratom which is used to help end addictions. The other substances are labeled as Delta 8 substances, with very low content of THC, less than three percent. Delta 9 drugs, he said, are regulated, but he said there is nothing stopping someone from refilling a vape cartridge with illegal drugs.

He said kids have no idea what is in the cartridges, which is what he said lead to the overdoses. He said the problem is, in his words, “popping hot.” The problem began, he said, with the passage of the national farm bill which is promotes the growing of hemp. W’re looking to eliminate it, to get it out the city’s stores .

Councilors asked Griffith to provide them appropriate language for a city ordinance that would ban the Delta 8 products in Riverton.

Up to this point, Griffith said the district’s outreach on the issue has been to parents, “because most of them have no idea what this stuff is. It’s even in gummy bears. “There is a totally different level of unknown drugs going into the student’s system,” he said.

Councilor Mike Bailey, whose Pit Stop stores, among other city retailers, were identified as selling the Delta 8 substances, said “the challenge is to restrict something that is legal.” He said his stores don’t sell to individuals under 21, such as cigarettes. “It’s tricky to regulate legal items,” he said. “I have to have trust that the products are below the percentage called for in the Farm Bill.” He said, for instance, he said he cannot test the Red Bull drinks to ensure their level of caffeine is appropriate.