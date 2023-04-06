City Council Adopted Resolution on Animal Shelter Fees

The City of Riverton on April 4th approved Resolution No. 1472 that established a fee schedule for the PAWS for Life Animal League. The fees are for city registration (licenses), adoptions, surrenders, reclamation and redemption of animals. The City Code requires the council to set the fees. The last time this was done was in 2011. The fees below represent the current fees charged at the Animal Shelter.

1. Registration

• Altered Animals $10.00 per animal;

• One year license $15.00 per animal;

• Three years license

Unaltered Animals

• $20.00 per animal; one year license

• $50.00 per animal; three years license

2. Pet Reclamation Fees

• Altered Animals No proof of city license $30.00 deposit

• First Offense $20.00 plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

• Second Offense $40.00 plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

• Third Offense $60.00 plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

• Fourth Offense and Subsequent Offenses (Each subsequent offense rate shall increase in $20.00 increments from the previously paid offense plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

Unaltered Animals

• No proof of city license $30.00 deposit

• First Offense $50.00 plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

• Second Offense $100.00 plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

• Third Offense $150.00 plus $10.00 per day boarding fee

• Fourth Offense and Subsequent Offenses (Each subsequent offense rate shall increase in $50.00 increments from the previously paid offense plus $10.00 per day boarding fee)

3. Adoption Fees

• $50.00 per animal for cats

• $75.00 per animal for kittens (9 months or younger)

• $150.00 per animal for puppies (9 months or younger)

• $125.00-$150.00 per animal for dogs

• $175.00 for Honor Farm graduates

4. Surrender fees

• $20.00 altered animals

• $50.00 unaltered animals

5. Animal(s) and Pet is defined as dog or cat, pursuant to R.M.C. 6.08.010.

The fee schedule is effective immediately.