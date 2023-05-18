City Council Actions from Tuesdays Meeting

While the Riverton City Council spent considerable time Tuesday evening discussing the Wind River Visitors Council and Tourism Asset Development funds, other business was conducted.

Below are the meeting highlights:

• Alan Sinner spoke about the upcoming Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo at the Fairgrounds June 9-11. He said it marks the fifth year Riverton has hosted the event, which he said is the second largest in the state with over 600 contestants and a payout of over $120,000. He said the rodeo attracts participants from 37 states, 5 Canadian Provinces and Mexico. Sinner said the participants are high quality and he said one in four are members of the PRCA. He also noted that the event is a big economic boost for the city. He asked the council if the rodeo could put out the Northern Arapaho Flag along with the U.S. Flag around city park and as far west as 6th Street for the rodeo. There was no objection.

• Mayor Tim Hancock then read two proclamations, one for Public Works Week and the other for Daughters of the American Revolution Day on May 20. Hancock said he was very proud of the City of Riverton’s Public Works Department. “We have great employees and they have had a very busy winter. He also said he wanted to acknowledge the Police Department for the national Peace Officers week.

• Speaking in support of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lynn Baxter of Lander said the organization’s state convention will be in Riverton this coming weekend, with about 60 members from around the state coming to town. “We have 35 members locally, and we focus on patriotic service and veteran’s issues,’ Baxter said. Mayor Hancock appointed Council President Mike Bailey to attend the group’s Saturday luncheon and to read the proclamation to the gathering. The event is slated for the Wind River Hotel and Casino’s Blue Sky Room and it runs Thursday through Saturday, with Thursday being registration day.

• The WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center announced the grand opening of its new location at the Wind River Heritage Center on South Federal to be held May 26th. Janet Winslow said the new location is being spruced up and reorganized to make more room for offices and a meeting space.

• Council members agreed to an easement from the Fremont County Moto-Cross Track north of the airport to a 20-acre parcel of land that will become the new Modelers Park adjacent to a gravel pit owned by Rick and Josephine Gilpatrick. That parcel of land has been deemed unsuitable for gravel mining. At the present time, there is no public access to the site. Randy Edgington, representing the Modelers Park, said it has been a long process getting approval from the FAA to locate the park next to the airport. “Since we will be in the airport’s air space, we had to agree to a number of conditions, including landing all model aircraft during the time a commercial flight or other aircraft are landing on runways 28 and 10.” He also said the model aircraft have a maximum height allowance of 500 feet above the terrain.” The modelers park’s former location is where the Riverton Medical District is planning to build a new hospital on land nortYh of Walmart in the Eastern Shoshone Business Park.

• Approved was a bid for snow removal equipment for Central Wyoming Regional Airport from Honnen Equipment Company in Mills, WY. The bid was for a wheel loader and bucket, an attached snow blower, and a forklift attachment. Total of the bid was $863,857.83. Most of the funding for the equipment is coming from the FAA and from Wyoming Aeronautics. The city’s obligation will be $83,642.17.

• Also approved Tuesday night was an Airport Seal Coat and Marking project. The low bidder was American Road Maintenance for $437,111.50. The project will seal Runway 28, Taxiway 10 and some of the Airport’s Apron. The project is funded 90 percent by Wyoming Aeronutics and 10 percent by the city. The city’s share is $43,711.15.

• Mayor Hancock reported he attended a Naturalization Ceremony in Casper recently where a Riverton resident whom he knew received their US Citizenship. Hancock said there were many organizations who attended and were welcoming to the new citizens. He said it was an event of “unabashed patriotism” and he was excited to have been there. He said there might’ve been other county residents there, but he didn’t know them.

• City Finance Director Mia Harris submitted the city’s third quarter fiscal health report at the meeting which showed that Revenues are ahead of Expenses at this date of just over $1.5 million. Each of the city’s major accounts are doing well with three months left in the fiscal year. She said the General Fund is ahead by $562,423; The Water Fund is ahead by $84,586; the Wastewater Fund is up by $67,543; the Sanitation Fund is up by $149,686, the Airport Operations Fund is in the plus by $7,340; and the Airline Minimum Revenue Guarantee is ahead by $651,925 with three months to go.