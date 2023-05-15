City Council Action Items include bid awards; MOU for TAD Grants; and WRVC Budget Adoption

The Riverton City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Agenda items included proclamations for Public Works Week and Daughters of the American Revolution, Adoption of the Wind River Visitors Council budget for FY 23-24, A Memorandum of Understanding with the WyRiverton Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center over rules for the Tourism Asset Development program, awarding of bids for snow removal equipment and for and application of a seal coat and runway striping for Central Wyoming Regional Airport, Discussion on an easement for the Modlers Park relocation, and the Quarterly Fiscal Health Report of the city.

