City Considering “Natural Attenuation” of Former Landfill’s Toxic Water

The last three years there’s been an experiment occurring between Smith Road and the Big Wind River to mitigate the flow of underground toxic water, primarily vinyl choride, from a former Riverton landfill. It’s called phydoremediation, the use of trees and bushes whose roots would intercept the water and remove it from the ground. Various species of trees and bushes were planted to see which ones would perform better.

This “natural” form of mitigation was chosen over other options, including pumping and treating the toxic water, and digging it out and hauling it away. It is estimated there is 650,000 tons of trash that would need to be moved. Both would be very costly compared with the natural attenuation of using trees and bushes to stop the flow to the river. The former landfill sits underneath the Smith Road Softball and Little League complexes and the Wyoming Fire Academy.

The city contracted with Inberg/Miller Engineers of Riverton (IME) who then subcontracted with Sand County Environmental to conduct the study. “With proper space and time, phytoremediation can work,” it was explained by a Sand County engineer via telephone at the last Riverton City Council meeting. “You have the space, and, of course, the time.”

IME’s Dawn Whilhelm said the area between the former landfill and the river are highly sodium soils, based on soil surveys conducted in the area. But it was also explained that plantings increase the number of microbes in the soil. The tree and bush roots would act as the pumps and the microbes would eliminate the toxic chemicals.

The result of the study is that trees can grow vigorously there. The most successful tree species were identified as Poplar, Iowa Willows, Eastern Cottonwoods, and two hybrids of Poplars. Consultants recommend planting a total of 900 trees in two zones, to intercept the moving plume of underground water.

The city council did not take action on a recommendation to begin the remediation, but will look for additional information and bring the matter back to a future council meeting.

In other action at the meeting:

• Matt Wright was appointed to a vacancy on the city’s Tree Board and Ryan Axthelm was named an alternate member.

• State Representative Pepper Ottman, HD34, said she was a co-sponsor on the anti-fentanyl and proactive food freedom bills. She noted that the CREG Revenue Report was much higher than anticipated and that state sales tax revenues exceeded expectations. She said one bill she sponsored, on medical ethics, did not make it to the floor to debate, along with a pet project of hers to make Mountain Standard Time the time of the land.

• Improvements for the Transportation Security Agency, TSA, at Central Wyoming Regional Airport resulted in very early checkins to two days last week in order to have the new equipment installed. City Administrator Kyle Butterfield said some remodeling of the security area was needed for the new equipment.

• Councilors instructed city staff to apply once again for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Chapter 56 Urban Deer Reduction Program. Twenty-three deer were taken last year, five of which tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. Most of the non-diseased meat from the program was donated to the First Lady’s Food Program.