February 6, 1957 – September 18, 2022

Cindy K. McMichael, 65, of Riverton passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton. A Celebration of her Life will be held 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Riverton Elks’Lodge in Riverton. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a family inurnment of her ashes are in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery.

Cindy Kay McMichael was born February 6, 1957 in Torrington, Wyoming to Lawrence Eugene “Jack” and Wanda Lorene (Woodcock) McMichael. She attended elementary school in Guernsey and Riverton. She also attended High School in Riverton, Wind River, and graduated from Jackson High School. She lived the majority of her life in Riverton, Wyoming.

She married Jeff Randall in Riverton in 2012. He passed away in 2021.

Cindy was a member of the former Eagles Auxiliary in Riverton. She loved to play darts and was a member of the local dart league, where her team won Dream Team at the state tournament three times. She also loved tending her flowers and her yard, as well as collecting hummingbirds, and was passionate about her dogs and her family.

She worked as a dispatcher at the Riverton Police Department for a few years and at Brunton Company in Riverton for several years. She worked and retired from the Fremont County Fire District after nearly 20 years of service.

She is survived by her son, Jerry McMichael of Orange County, Calif; brother, Larry (Donna) McMichael of Douglas, WY; sisters, Sherry (Steve) Malley of Wisconsin and Jody (Kent) Wheeler of Riverton; uncle Gary Woodcock of Golden, CO; nieces, DeLaney Malley, Joanna Malley, Keri Homan, Jennifer Springer, Sarah Downey, and Miranda Patrick; nephews, Jared McMichael and Mike Downey; great nieces and nephews, Morgan Malley, Adrianna Malley, Chris Dominic, Paityn Homan, Taylor Homan, Aubri Springer, Braden Springer, Keira McMichael, Adalynn McMichael, Mason Patrick, Maverick Patrick, Harrison Patrick, many of whom lovingly knew her as “Aunt Nana.”

Memorials may be made to Paws for Life Animal Shelter in care of Davis Funeral Home 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.