Jul 31, 1980 – May 24, 2023

Chuck Shaw, 42, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Riverton.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in the family plot. A reception will follow the service for all to join; a location will be announced. Pastor Tim Dower of Under Command Ministries will officiate.

Charles Dean Shaw was born on July 31, 1980, son of Bradford “Bronco” N. and Susan G. (Johnson) Shaw in Riverton, Wyoming. Chuck grew up and graduated from Riverton High School in 1999 and has remained in Riverton for most of his life.

Chuck worked for Big Horn Co-op, Apex Surveying and BRS Engineering as a Lead CAD Specialist.

Some of Chuck’s hobbies throughout his life were fishing, hunting and just spending time in the mountains. He also loved to golf and most importantly, he loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted father who took pride in coaching his kids in Riverton Rampage Competitive Soccer.

Most recently, Chuck was baptized into the Christian faith at Under Command Ministries.

Survivors include his mother, Susan Shaw; children, Taliana Shaw, Carlos Shaw, Bradley Shaw, and step-son Cobey Cunningham; grandson, Jameson Moore; sister, Stacy and Luis Vargas and their children, Bailee, Anais, Isabel, Aydin and Joshua; aunts and uncles, Kathy Apadaca, Pam and Jim Dodson, Mykle and Colleen Johnson, Wayne and Christi Johnson, and Margaret Shaw.

He was preceded in death by his father, Brad “Bronco” Shaw; maternal grandparents, Myron and Evelyn Johnson; paternal grandparents, Charles “Chuck” Shaw, June and Joe Alaniz; uncles, Rod Shaw and Willie Apadaca.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Shaw Family Children’s Fund in remembrance of Chuck to help offset unexpected costs. Please make checks out to “Shaw Family” in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501

